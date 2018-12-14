EQS-Ad-hoc: Resparcs Funding Limited Partnership I / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Resparcs Funding Limited Partnership I: Termination Notice by HSH Nordbank AG with regard to RESPARCS I Participation Agreement





13-Dec-2018 / 18:48 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Reference: Termination Notice by HSH Nordbank AG with regard to RESPARCS I Participation Agreement



Termination Notice regarding the participation agreement dated 17 December 2002 between RESPARCS Funding Limited Partnership I as silent partner and HSH Nordbank AG (formerly Landesbank Schleswig-Holstein Girozentrale, Kiel) as bank (RESPARCS I Participation Agreement), received on 10 December 2018

With notice dated 10 December 2018, HSH Nordbank AG has stated the termination of the RESPARCS I Participation Agreement with effect as of 31 December 2020. Simultaneously HSH Nordbank AG informed us that its solvency ratio sustainably exceeded 9% on an unconsolidated and consolidated basis and that it had obtained the approval of the European Central Bank on 2 November 2018.

RESPARCS Funding Limited Partnership I is having the termination notice by HSH Nordbank AG independently legally examined. An effective termination of the RESPARCS I Participation Agreement would lead to a repayment of the silent participation and, respectively, to a repayment to the Securityholders. Repayment Date would be 30 June 2021.





13 December 2018





RESPARCS Funding Limited Partnership I