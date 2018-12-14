DGAP-Adhoc: Resparcs Funding Limited Partnership I: Termination Notice by HSH Nordbank AG with regard to RESPARCS I Participation Agreement
2018. december 13., csütörtök, 18:48
EQS-Ad-hoc: Resparcs Funding Limited Partnership I / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reference: Termination Notice by HSH Nordbank AG with regard to RESPARCS I Participation Agreement
With notice dated 10 December 2018, HSH Nordbank AG has stated the termination of the RESPARCS I Participation Agreement with effect as of 31 December 2020. Simultaneously HSH Nordbank AG informed us that its solvency ratio sustainably exceeded 9% on an unconsolidated and consolidated basis and that it had obtained the approval of the European Central Bank on 2 November 2018.
RESPARCS Funding Limited Partnership I is having the termination notice by HSH Nordbank AG independently legally examined. An effective termination of the RESPARCS I Participation Agreement would lead to a repayment of the silent participation and, respectively, to a repayment to the Securityholders. Repayment Date would be 30 June 2021.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Resparcs Funding Limited Partnership I
|Gloucester Tower, 8th Floor, The Landmark, 15 Queen" s Road
|Central Hong Kong
|China
|Phone:
|+65 6550 9011
|Fax:
|+65 6550 9420
|E-mail:
|ralf.schmidt@hsh-nordbank.com.sg
|Internet:
|-
|ISIN:
|XS0159207850
|WKN:
|393734
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
758125 13-Dec-2018 CET/CEST
