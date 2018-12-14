DGAP-Adhoc: Resparcs Funding Limited Partnership I: Termination Notice by HSH Nordbank AG with regard to RESPARCS I Participation Agreement

Resparcs Funding Limited Partnership I: Termination Notice by HSH Nordbank AG with regard to RESPARCS I Participation Agreement


Reference: Termination Notice by HSH Nordbank AG with regard to RESPARCS I Participation Agreement




Termination Notice regarding the participation agreement dated 17 December 2002 between RESPARCS Funding Limited Partnership I as silent partner and HSH Nordbank AG (formerly Landesbank Schleswig-Holstein Girozentrale, Kiel) as bank (RESPARCS I Participation Agreement), received on 10 December 2018



 



With notice dated 10 December 2018, HSH Nordbank AG has stated the termination of the RESPARCS I Participation Agreement with effect as of 31 December 2020. Simultaneously HSH Nordbank AG informed us that its solvency ratio sustainably exceeded 9% on an unconsolidated and consolidated basis and that it had obtained the approval of the European Central Bank on 2 November 2018.



RESPARCS Funding Limited Partnership I is having the termination notice by HSH Nordbank AG independently legally examined. An effective termination of the RESPARCS I Participation Agreement would lead to a repayment of the silent participation and, respectively, to a repayment to the Securityholders. Repayment Date would be 30 June 2021.





13 December 2018





RESPARCS Funding Limited Partnership I



 










Language: English
Company: Resparcs Funding Limited Partnership I

Gloucester Tower, 8th Floor, The Landmark, 15 Queen" s Road

Central Hong Kong

China
Phone: +65 6550 9011
Fax: +65 6550 9420
E-mail: ralf.schmidt@hsh-nordbank.com.sg
Internet: -
ISIN: XS0159207850
WKN: 393734
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange





 
