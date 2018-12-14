DGAP-Adhoc: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Termination Notice by HSH Nordbank AG with regard to RESPARCS II Participation Agreement - RESPARC Securities (ISIN: DE0009842542)
2018. december 13., csütörtök, 19:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Ad hoc notification according to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Reference: Termination Notice by HSH Nordbank AG with regard to RESPARCS II Participation Agreement
23 May 2003 between RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership as a silent partner and HSH Nordbank AG (formerly Landesbank Schleswig-Holstein Girozentrale, Kiel) as bank (RESPARCS II Participation Agreement), received on 10 December 2018
With notice dated 10 December 2018, HSH Nordbank AG has announced the termination of the RESPARCS II Participation Agreement with effect as of 31 December 2020. Simultaneously HSH Nordbank AG has been informed that its solvency ratio is sustainably exceeded 9% on an unconsolidated and consolidated basis and It has received the approval of the European Central Bank, which is required by the RESPARCS II Participation Agreement on 2 November 2018.
RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership by HSH Nordbank AG An effective termination of the RESPARCS II Participation Agreement would result in the repayment of the silent participation and, respectively, repayment to the Securityholders. Repayment Date would be 30 June 2021.
13 December 2018
RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership
Language: English
Company: Resparts Funding II Limited Partnership
13 Castle Street
JE4 5UT St. Helier
jersey
Phone / Fax: +44 (0) 1534702100
E-Mail: john.pendergast@sannegroup.com
Internet: https://www.resparcs.com/
ISIN: DE0009842542
WKN: 984254
Listed: Regulated Markets of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and Euronext Amsterdam; other exchanges: Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Vienna
End of Announcement
758141 13-Dec-2018 CET/CEST
