DGAP-Adhoc: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Termination Notice by HSH Nordbank AG with regard to RESPARCS II Participation Agreement - RESPARC Securities (ISIN: DE0009842542)

2018. december 13., csütörtök, 19:58





DGAP-Ad-hoc: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous


RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Termination Notice by HSH Nordbank AG with regard to RESPARCS II Participation Agreement - RESPARC Securities (ISIN: DE0009842542)


13-Dec-2018 / 19:58 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc notification according to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Reference: Termination Notice by HSH Nordbank AG with regard to RESPARCS II Participation Agreement



23 May 2003 between RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership as a silent partner and HSH Nordbank AG (formerly Landesbank Schleswig-Holstein Girozentrale, Kiel) as bank (RESPARCS II Participation Agreement), received on 10 December 2018



With notice dated 10 December 2018, HSH Nordbank AG has announced the termination of the RESPARCS II Participation Agreement with effect as of 31 December 2020. Simultaneously HSH Nordbank AG has been informed that its solvency ratio is sustainably exceeded 9% on an unconsolidated and consolidated basis and It has received the approval of the European Central Bank, which is required by the RESPARCS II Participation Agreement on 2 November 2018.



RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership by HSH Nordbank AG An effective termination of the RESPARCS II Participation Agreement would result in the repayment of the silent participation and, respectively, repayment to the Securityholders. Repayment Date would be 30 June 2021.



13 December 2018



RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership



Language: English



Company: Resparts Funding II Limited Partnership



13 Castle Street



JE4 5UT St. Helier



jersey



Phone / Fax: +44 (0) 1534702100



E-Mail: john.pendergast@sannegroup.com



Internet: https://www.resparcs.com/



ISIN: DE0009842542



WKN: 984254



Listed: Regulated Markets of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and Euronext Amsterdam; other exchanges: Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Vienna



End of Announcement










13-Dec-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership

22 Grenville Street

JE4 8PX St.Helier/Jersey Channel Islands

United Kingdom
Phone: -
Fax: -
E-mail: -
Internet: www.resparcs.com
ISIN: DE0009842542
WKN: 984254
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Amsterdam





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



758141  13-Dec-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=758141&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum