DGAP-Ad-hoc: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges





RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Kündigungserklärung seitens der HSH Nordbank AG bezogen auf den RESPARCS II Beteiligungsvertrag - RESPARC Securities (ISIN: DE0009842542)





13.12.2018 / 19:58 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Re: Notice of termination on the part of HSH Nordbank AG based on the RESPARCS II participation agreement

Declaration of termination regarding the participation agreement of May 23, 2003 between the RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership as a silent partner and HSH Nordbank AG (former Landesbank Schleswig-Holstein Girozentrale, Kiel) as a bank (RESPARCS II Participation Agreement), received on December 10, 2018

By letter of December 10, 2018, HSH Nordbank AG has announced the termination of the RESPARCS II participation agreement with effect from December 31, 2020. At the same time, HSH Nordbank AG has stated that its solvency ratio on an institutional and group basis has consistently exceeded 9% and that the approval of the European Central Bank has been obtained on 2 November 2018.

The RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership has the termination announced by HSH Nordbank AG subject to independent legal review. An effective termination of the RESPARCS II Participation Agreement would result in the repayment of the Silent Participation and a corresponding repayment to the Issuer. The repayment date would be June 30, 2021.

December 13, 2018

RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership

Language: German

Company: Resparcs Funding II Limited Partnership

13 Castle Street

JE4 5UT St. Helier

jersey

Phone / Fax: +44 (0) 1534702100

E-Mail: john.pendergast@sannegroup.com

Internet: https://www.resparcs.com/

ISIN: DE0009842542

WKN: 984254

Exchanges: Regulated Markets in Frankfurt (General Standard) and Euronext Amsterdam; further stock exchanges: Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Vienna

End of the message