DGAP-Adhoc: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Kündigungserklärung seitens der HSH Nordbank AG bezogen auf den RESPARCS II Beteiligungsvertrag - RESPARC Securities (ISIN: DE0009842542)

2018. december 13., csütörtök, 19:58





DGAP-Ad-hoc: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges


RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Kündigungserklärung seitens der HSH Nordbank AG bezogen auf den RESPARCS II Beteiligungsvertrag - RESPARC Securities (ISIN: DE0009842542)


13.12.2018 / 19:58 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



Re: Notice of termination on the part of HSH Nordbank AG based on the RESPARCS II participation agreement



Declaration of termination regarding the participation agreement of May 23, 2003 between the RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership as a silent partner and HSH Nordbank AG (former Landesbank Schleswig-Holstein Girozentrale, Kiel) as a bank (RESPARCS II Participation Agreement), received on December 10, 2018



By letter of December 10, 2018, HSH Nordbank AG has announced the termination of the RESPARCS II participation agreement with effect from December 31, 2020. At the same time, HSH Nordbank AG has stated that its solvency ratio on an institutional and group basis has consistently exceeded 9% and that the approval of the European Central Bank has been obtained on 2 November 2018.



The RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership has the termination announced by HSH Nordbank AG subject to independent legal review. An effective termination of the RESPARCS II Participation Agreement would result in the repayment of the Silent Participation and a corresponding repayment to the Issuer. The repayment date would be June 30, 2021.



December 13, 2018



RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership



Language: German



Company: Resparcs Funding II Limited Partnership



13 Castle Street



JE4 5UT St. Helier



jersey



Phone / Fax: +44 (0) 1534702100



E-Mail: john.pendergast@sannegroup.com



Internet: https://www.resparcs.com/



ISIN: DE0009842542



WKN: 984254



Exchanges: Regulated Markets in Frankfurt (General Standard) and Euronext Amsterdam; further stock exchanges: Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Vienna



End of the message










13.12.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership

22 Grenville Street

JE4 8PX St.Helier/Jersey Channel Islands

Großbritannien
Telefon: -
Fax: -
E-Mail: -
Internet: www.resparcs.com
ISIN: DE0009842542
WKN: 984254
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Amsterdam





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



758141  13.12.2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=758141&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum