DGAP-PVR: Masterflex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. december 14., péntek, 10:38
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Masterflex SE
Handels- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft Martin Müller mbH, Hamburg, Germany informed us on December 11, 2018 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from December 10, 2018 , as follows:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Masterflex SE
|Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
|45891 Gelsenkirchen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.MasterflexGroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
757797 14.12.2018
