DGAP-AFR: Basler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. december 14., péntek, 11:00





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Basler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Basler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


14.12.2018 / 11:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Basler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019
German: http://www.baslerweb.com/Berichte
English: http://www.baslerweb.com/Reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2019
German: http://www.baslerweb.com/Berichte
English: http://www.baslerweb.com/Reports














14.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Basler AG

An der Strusbek 60-62

22926 Ahrensburg

Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




758333  14.12.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=758333&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum