







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





14.12.2018 / 12:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

SN Assets GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Schneider-Neureither

Position:

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE





b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007203705





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

17.32 EUR





6841.40 EUR



17.48 EUR





4999.28 EUR



17.34 EUR





2566.32 EUR



17.50 EUR





20492.50 EUR



17.48 EUR





244.72 EUR



17.50 EUR





73902.50 EUR



17.28 EUR





2661.12 EUR



17.34 EUR





19923.66 EUR



17.32 EUR





3412.04 EUR



17.44 EUR





5528.48 EUR



17.50 EUR





61495.00 EUR



17.46 EUR





20410.74 EUR



17.48 EUR





506.92 EUR



17.50 EUR





86992.50 EUR



17.34 EUR





14756.34 EUR



17.50 EUR





10850.00 EUR



17.48 EUR





506.92 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

17.47 EUR





336090.44 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-12; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























14.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



