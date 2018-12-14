

cyan AG resolves capital increase through contributions in kind to acquire the remaining 18.29% shares of the I-New minority shareholders and loan receivables





The Executive Board of cyan AG has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a capital increase against a contribution in kind under exclusion of subscription rights. The aim of the measure is to offer the remaining minority shareholders of I-New Unified Mobile Solutions AG ("I-New") after the majority takeover by cyan in July 2018 an exchange of shares for shares of cyan AG and thus to increase the holding in I-New from currently around 82% to 100%. In addition, it is planned to redeem third-parties liabilities of I-New. Accordingly, cyan decided today to increase the share capital of the company from currently 8,764,923 Euro by up to 121,021 Euro to up to 8,885,944 Euro by issuing up to 121,021 new shares at an issue price of 22.75 Euro. 94,340 shares will be offered to the minority shareholders for subscription, the remaining 26,681 shares to the remaining largest minority shareholder for the contribution of loan receivables. The new shares of cyan AG are entitled to dividends as of January 1, 2018 and will be included in trading after registration in the commercial register. It is planned that the minority shareholders of I-New agree to a voluntary self-commitment for their new shares of cyan AG not to sell the shares for a period of twelve months without cyan"s consent.





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About cyan:



cyan is a leading European provider of intelligent, white labeled IT security solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the area of IT security. cyan"s holding company is based in Munich, Germany. The main business areas of the company are mobile security solutions for the end customers of mobile network operators and fixed line internet service providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), the insurance and financial services sector and government institutions. cyan"s solutions can easily be integrated into the existing infrastructure of business partners and introduced to the market via a revenue share model. In addition, data protection is assured through full integration into the customer"s own network environment.



cyan operates its own research and development center and maintains close links to universities, international research institutes, security, financial and social organizations. This close collaboration ensures the early recognition of trends and technical developments for integration into cyan"s products.



Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com



