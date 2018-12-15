DGAP-NVR: HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2018. december 15., szombat, 08:54





DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: HelloFresh SE / Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


15.12.2018 / 08:54


Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 14.12.2018

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

164391607














15.12.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




758639  15.12.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=758639&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum