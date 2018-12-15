DGAP-Adhoc: Pyrolyx AG: Change in the company"s executive bodies
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Change in the company"s executive bodies
At its meeting on 15 December 2018, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint Michael Triguboff, previously Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, the CEO of Pyrolyx AG with immediate effect. Mr. Triguboff steps down from the company"s Supervisory Board upon his appointment to the Management Board.
Bernhard Meder, who was appointed to the Management Board by the Supervisory Board following the last Annual General Meeting, will leave the Management Board with immediate effect. For legal reasons, it is not yet possible for him to return to the company"s Supervisory Board.
Once the production facility in Indiana, USA, is completed, the company plans to appoint Mr. Tom Redd, who currently is the CEO of Pyrolyx USA, the CEO of Pyrolyx AG.
About Pyrolyx AG
The Pyrolyx Group is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. rCB is used for the manufacturing of new tires and in the masterbatch and technical rubber industries. The company"s shares (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the Düsseldorf and Frankfurt stock exchanges, and are also traded on the electronic trading system Xetra, m:access and the Australian ASX stock exchange (ASX:PLX).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrolyx AG
|Nymphenburger Str. 70
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 856 335 50
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 856 335 55
|E-mail:
|info@pyrolyx.de
|Internet:
|www.pyrolyx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4L42
|WKN:
|A2E4L4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
