DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RENK AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





RENK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





17.12.2018 / 15:32





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





RENK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 18, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 18, 2019

German: https://www.renk-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/

English: https://www.renk-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 18, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 18, 2019

German: https://www.renk-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/

English: https://www.renk-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/





17.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

