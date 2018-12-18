DGAP-AFR: RENK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. december 17., hétfő, 15:32





17.12.2018 / 15:32


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


RENK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 18, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 18, 2019
German: https://www.renk-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/
English: https://www.renk-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 18, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 18, 2019
German: https://www.renk-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/
English: https://www.renk-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/














Language: English
Company: RENK AG

Gögginger Str. 73

86159 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.renk.eu





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

