DGAP-Adhoc: RIB Software SE decides on the increase of the Share Buyback Program 2018 by up to 2 million additional own shares
2018. december 17., hétfő, 17:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse
The share buyback will take place in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016, with the exception of Article 2(1a) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.
Further details will be announced separately by the Company.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RIB Software SE
|Vaihinger Str. 151
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711-7873-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711-7873-311
|E-mail:
|info@rib-software.com
|Internet:
|www.rib-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2XN6
|WKN:
|A0Z2XN
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
759169 17-Dec-2018 CET/CEST
