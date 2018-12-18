DGAP-Adhoc: RIB Software SE decides on the increase of the Share Buyback Program 2018 by up to 2 million additional own shares

RIB Software SE decides on the increase of the Share Buyback Program 2018 by up to 2 million additional own shares


Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse

RIB Software SE decides on the increase of the Share Buyback Program 2018 by up to 2 million additional own shares

Stuttgart, 17. December 2018 - The Administrative Board of RIB Software SE (ISIN DE000A0Z2XN6 - the "Company") today approved the increase of the buyback program for own shares resolved on 17 October 2018 (the "Share Buyback Program 2018") by up to 2 million additional own shares of the Company, using the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 15 May 2018. Under the Share Buyback Program 2018, which has been increased in this way, up to a total of 3 million own shares of the Company (corresponding to up to 5.8% of the Company"s share capital) may be repurchased in the period from 19. December 2018 to 31 October 2019 at a total purchase price excluding incidental costs of up to EUR 45 million. The Administrative Board reserves the right to use the own shares of the Company for any and all purposes specified in the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 15 May 2018.



The share buyback will take place in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016, with the exception of Article 2(1a) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.



Further details will be announced separately by the Company.










