DGAP-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2018. december 18., kedd, 18:06
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
759849 18.12.2018
