DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





18.12.2018 / 18:06





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2019

German: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html

English: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2018

German: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html

English: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

