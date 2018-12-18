DGAP-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

18.12.2018 / 18:06


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2019
German: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html
English: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2018
German: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html
English: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html














18.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




759849  18.12.2018 



