Hapag-Lloyd AG





Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





18.12.2018 / 18:00





18.12.2018 / 18:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2019

German: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html

English: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2019

German: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html

English: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html





