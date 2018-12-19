DGAP-NVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement


SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


19.12.2018 / 09:39


Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 18.12.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

6602447














Language: English
