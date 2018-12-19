DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Burkhardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the Board of Directors



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE


b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares by exercise of subscription rights


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
16.60 EUR 19488.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.60 EUR 19488.40 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-18; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
