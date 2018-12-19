DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom to be commissioned to collect German passenger vehicle toll
2018. december 19., szerda, 15:11
DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Joint Venture
PRESS RELEASE
Munich/Vienna/Berlin, 19 December 2018. The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as the contracting authority has informed CTS EVENTIM and
CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom had participated in the federal government"s
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, said: "We thank the federal government for its confidence in our digital, customer-centred approach. At the same time, we greatly look forward to working with Kapsch TrafficCom to make this exciting project a success. We want to make the collection of the passenger vehicle toll as simple as possible for everyone."
By collecting the passenger vehicle toll, CTS EVENTIM will for the first time be making its expertise fully available for a purpose beyond the ticketing sector. As Europe"s leading provider in this market, CTS EVENTIM has for many years been formative in its industry"s transformation to digital. A key prerequisite for this is system-stable online solutions focused on the user experience - from targeted marketing on all relevant channels, state-of-the-art customer service and CRM solutions, through to secure payment processing. Internationally tried and tested in transactions with hundreds of millions of ticket purchasers, these processes will help ensure that the passenger vehicle toll will be charged in the most intuitive, speedy, and automated manner possible for everyone subject to the toll.
Projects in over 50 countries worldwide have given Kapsch TrafficCom comprehensive experience in the design, installation, and operation of intelligent toll collection systems. The company"s core technology has been tested in a wide range of regulatory environments and types of infrastructure, and is ideally suited to provide an efficient and frictionless collection of the passenger vehicle toll. In a separate tender process, Kapsch TrafficCom was already contracted several weeks ago as the sole operator of the passenger vehicle toll monitoring system.
André F. Laux, COO of Kapsch TrafficCom, added that "Germany"s network of highways is among the large and complex networks in Europe. This means that toll collection will naturally present challenges on many different levels. Our technical knowledge and extensive experience in operations and implementation coupled with CTS EVENTIM"s expertise in sales and payment processing, means we have all the essential components to ensure a frictionless and convenient process for all concerned."
The contract can only be formally awarded to CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom once unsuccessful bidders have been informed of the outcome as scheduled - i.e. on
The contract between the Federal Republic of Germany and the operating company commences with the binding awarding of the contract, and has a base term of twelve years from the start of the passenger vehicle toll collection. The principal has the option of extending the contract once for a three-year period or three times for a one-year period (i.e., up to a total term of 15 years). Revenues from the passenger vehicle toll are specifically designated for investment in the federal highway network.
The total contract volume for the operating consortium over the minimum contract period totals almost two billion euros including VAT. Both companies are expected to report their holdings in the joint venture in their respective consolidated financial statements using the equity method.
