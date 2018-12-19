DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Belén
Last name(s): Garijo Lopez

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the Executive Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Merck KGaA


b) LEI

529900OAREIS0MOPTW25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006599905


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
95.00 EUR 160360.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
95.00 EUR 160360.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-18; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA

Frankfurter Str. 250

64293 Darmstadt

Germany
Internet: www.merck.de





 
