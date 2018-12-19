DGAP-PVR: Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. december 19., szerda, 20:20
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Elanix Biotechnologies AG
Mrs. Fang Bao exceeded the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, 15% of the voting rights on 23 November 2018 as well as the threshold of 20% of the voting rights in Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Issuer") on 7 December 2018. The holding of 17.76% of the voting rights (1,434,872 voting rights) respectively 22.45% of the voting rights (1,813,798 voting rights) is a qualifying holding pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG). On 18 December 2018 Mrs. Bao informed us as follows:
1. With her participation in the Issuer, Mrs. Bao pursues the implementation of strategic objectives with respect to Elanix Biotechnologies AG.
2. Given an appropriate performance of the shares of Elanix Biotechnologies AG, the acquisition of further shares and, as a result, further voting rights in the Issuer shall be considered; in case of a negative performance, a sale of the shares shall be considered.
3. Mrs. Bao does intend to influence the appointment or removal of members of the supervisory, administrative or managing bodies of the company. Mrs. Bao has been proposed as a member of the Supervisory Board of Elanix Biotechnologies AG.
4. At this time, Mrs. Bao does not intend to make any material changes to the company"s capital structure, in particular with regard to the ratio between equity and debt and the dividend policy.
5. The acquisition of voting rights was financed with own fund.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elanix Biotechnologies AG
|Kurfürstendamm 32
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elanixbiotechnologies.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
760629 19.12.2018
