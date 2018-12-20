DGAP-Adhoc: KPS AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2017/18
2018. december 20., csütörtök, 07:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
KPS AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2017/18
Unterföhring/Munich, December 20, 2018 - KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48) today published its preliminary, unaudited IFRS financial figures today for fiscal year 2017/18.
In fiscal year 2017/18, sales increased year-on-year from EUR 160.3 million to EUR 172.2 million and slightly exceed the forecasted range of EUR 160 - 170 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the 2017/18 financial year amounted to EUR 20.0 million following EUR 26.4 million in the same period of the previous year. Mainly in light of M&A-related amortization, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to EUR 16.6 million in this period (2016/17: EUR 24.8 million) and are within the forecasted range of EUR 16 - 20 million.
The preliminary figures now available confirm that KPS AG achieved its forecast for fiscal year 2017/18. The Supervisory Board and Management Board of KPS AG also see the results of fiscal year 2017/18 as confirmation of the company"s strategic orientation.
KPS will publish the final figures for fiscal year 2017/18 together with its complete Annual Report on January 29, 2019.
December 20, 2019
KPS AG
<End of Ad-hoc-Announcement>
