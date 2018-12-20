DGAP-Adhoc: KPS AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2017/18

KPS AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2017/18


Unterföhring/Munich, December 20, 2018 - KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48) today published its preliminary, unaudited IFRS financial figures today for fiscal year 2017/18.



In fiscal year 2017/18, sales increased year-on-year from EUR 160.3 million to EUR 172.2 million and slightly exceed the forecasted range of EUR 160 - 170 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the 2017/18 financial year amounted to EUR 20.0 million following EUR 26.4 million in the same period of the previous year. Mainly in light of M&A-related amortization, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to EUR 16.6 million in this period (2016/17: EUR 24.8 million) and are within the forecasted range of EUR 16 - 20 million.



The preliminary figures now available confirm that KPS AG achieved its forecast for fiscal year 2017/18. The Supervisory Board and Management Board of KPS AG also see the results of fiscal year 2017/18 as confirmation of the company"s strategic orientation.



KPS will publish the final figures for fiscal year 2017/18 together with its complete Annual Report on January 29, 2019.



KPS AG

The Management Board



About KPS

KPS is Europe"s leading transformation consultancy for companies who want to radically focus on the customer and realign their business processes and technologies accordingly. KPS delivers everything from a single source: strategy consulting, industry-specific process chains as well as the implementation of the latest technologies. KPS is one of the few consulting partners who advise their clients end-to-end and integrate ERP, B2B and B2C commerce with Marketing & Sales processes. Especially in a digital world, the capability to execute projects faster is a clear and significant competitive advantage: The KPS Rapid-Transformation(R) methodology accelerates projects by up to 50 percent. With around 1000 consultants in 12 countries, KPS continues to expand its market position by delivering successful digital and technological transformation projects.



Reshape and transform rapidly. Your business in a digital world. www.kps.com



KPS AG

Beta-Straße 10H

85774 Unterföhring

Phone: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300

e-mail: ir@kps.com



cometis AG

Maximilian Franz

Unter den Eichen 7

65195 Wiesbaden

Phone: +49 (0) 611 20 5855-22

e-mail: franz@cometis.de










Language: English
