- The member of the Executive Board Manfred Pretscher appointed interim CEO and interim CFO

- Jens Öhlenschläger appointed as new member of the Executive Board as Chief Operating Officer

- Search for long-term candidates for Executive Board vacancies proceeding according to plan

Amberg, December 20, 2018 - Automotive supplier Grammer AG is reporting first decisions concerning new appointments to its Executive Board. The previous Chief Operating Officer (COO) Manfred Pretscher will be assuming the position of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis from January 1, 2019. Likewise, he will be acting as interim Chief Financial Officer until the candidate for this position has been found. He will thus be following CEO Hartmut Müller and CFO Gérard Cordonnier, who will be stepping down from their positions at the end of the year.

Continuity and smooth transition guaranteed



The appointment of Manfred Pretscher as interim CEO safeguards the continuity of Grammer"s management and strategy during the transitional phase and the search for long-term candidates for the vacancies on the Executive Board. Manfred Pretscher has also announced his early departure, but will remain with the Company until the end of June 2019 to ensure a smooth transition.

"The Supervisory Board is pleased to have found a solution with Manfred Pretscher that will ensure a smooth handover to the new members of the Executive Board. Mr. Pretscher has been a member of Grammer AG"s Executive Board since 2010 and will now remain with the Company as an interim CEO and interim CFO," explains Dr. Klaus Probst, Chairman of Grammer AG"s Supervisory Board.

New COO Jens Öhlenschläger appointed



An experienced candidate from within the Grammer Group has been found for the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). The new COO will be Jens Öhlenschläger, who can look back on many years of international experience in various positions in the automotive components industry. A graduate engineer, he has been with the Grammer Group since 2015, where he is responsible for the Division Consoles and Armrests, which develops and produces high quality center consoles.

"By appointing Jens Öhlenschläger, we are underscoring the importance of product and process skills within the Company. The Supervisory Board is pleased to have been able to recruit an outstanding executive within the Group for the position of Chief Operating Officer. The new Executive Board will drive Grammer"s success forward and ensure the effective integration of US subsidiary TMD," added Dr. Probst.

Jens Öhlenschläger will be commencing his new duties on January 1, 2019 and receiving a contract for an initial period of three years.

