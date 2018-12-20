DGAP-News: Grammer AG appointing Manfred Pretscher as new interim CEO and Jens Öhlenschläger as new member of the Executive Board
2018. december 20., csütörtök, 16:18
DGAP-News: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Grammer AG appointing Manfred Pretscher as new interim CEO and Jens Öhlenschläger as new member of the Executive Board
- The member of the Executive Board Manfred Pretscher appointed interim CEO and interim CFO
- Jens Öhlenschläger appointed as new member of the Executive Board as Chief Operating Officer
- Search for long-term candidates for Executive Board vacancies proceeding according to plan
Amberg, December 20, 2018 - Automotive supplier Grammer AG is reporting first decisions concerning new appointments to its Executive Board. The previous Chief Operating Officer (COO) Manfred Pretscher will be assuming the position of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis from January 1, 2019. Likewise, he will be acting as interim Chief Financial Officer until the candidate for this position has been found. He will thus be following CEO Hartmut Müller and CFO Gérard Cordonnier, who will be stepping down from their positions at the end of the year.
Continuity and smooth transition guaranteed
"The Supervisory Board is pleased to have found a solution with Manfred Pretscher that will ensure a smooth handover to the new members of the Executive Board. Mr. Pretscher has been a member of Grammer AG"s Executive Board since 2010 and will now remain with the Company as an interim CEO and interim CFO," explains Dr. Klaus Probst, Chairman of Grammer AG"s Supervisory Board.
New COO Jens Öhlenschläger appointed
"By appointing Jens Öhlenschläger, we are underscoring the importance of product and process skills within the Company. The Supervisory Board is pleased to have been able to recruit an outstanding executive within the Group for the position of Chief Operating Officer. The new Executive Board will drive Grammer"s success forward and ensure the effective integration of US subsidiary TMD," added Dr. Probst.
Jens Öhlenschläger will be commencing his new duties on January 1, 2019 and receiving a contract for an initial period of three years.
Company profile
Located in Amberg, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as well as suspended driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles.
Contact:
GRAMMER AG
Ralf Hoppe
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200
investor-relations@grammer.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grammer AG
|Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
|92224 Amberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-1000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
761059 20.12.2018
