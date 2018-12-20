







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Gert

Last name(s):

Waltenbauer



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Manager







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

physible GmbH





b) LEI

529900IW0CGFX0FRSM32



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000A2LQST9





b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription incl. accrued interest



Denomination 1000 EUR





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1005.3571 EUR





301607.14 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1005.3571 EUR





301607.1400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-20; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



