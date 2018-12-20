DGAP-DD: physible GmbH english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


20.12.2018 / 16:52



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Gert
Last name(s): Waltenbauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Manager



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

physible GmbH


b) LEI

529900IW0CGFX0FRSM32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2LQST9


b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription incl. accrued interest

Denomination 1000 EUR


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1005.3571 EUR 301607.14 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1005.3571 EUR 301607.1400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














