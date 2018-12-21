DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG: FY 2018 Forecast Adjustment
2018. december 20., csütörtök, 18:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
SLM Solutions Group AG: FY 2018 Forecast Adjustment
Lübeck, 20 December 2018 - The Executive Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM") is adjusting its sales and earnings guidance for the 2018 fiscal year and now expects sales in the double-digit percentage range below 2017 fiscal year"s numbers (82.5 million Euro) and a double-digit negative EBITDA-margin.
On 01 November 2018, a sales target in the range between 90 million Euro and 100 million Euro was communicated. On the one hand, call-off"s from framework agreements signed in 2017 have been delayed, on the other hand, the company would have to grant significant concessions on various contractual parameters in order to achieve the before mentioned sales target. These would be detrimental to the company"s long-term interests and in the view of the Executive Board do not correspond to a sustainable corporate strategy.
Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company"s shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. SLM Solutions focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs over 400 members of staff in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.
Dennis Schaefer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Estlandring 4
|23560 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A111338
|WKN:
|A11133
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
761215 20-Dec-2018 CET/CEST
