Orange and cyan AG agree on global group contract for cyber security solutions for up to 28 countries, reaching more than 260 million potential customers





cyan successfully won an international tender and concluded a long-term contract with France Telecom / Orange for at least six years. This agreement is by far the largest and most important contract in the history of the cyber security specialist from Munich.





cyan expects the license agreement to have a significant impact on revenues and earnings starting in the second half of 2019. In 2021 cyan anticipates, based on existing customers and additional revenues from the partnership with Orange, to triple annual revenues of 2018 to at least EUR 60m in 2021. EBITDA is supposed to increase even faster due to economies of scale.





The contract with Orange is a very significant validation of the cyan security product portfolio, which offers Orange clients comprehensive protection for smartphones, tablets and PCs. The cyan solution will be integrated into mobile and fixed communication networks and offered to both private and business clients. The global license agreement stipulates that all 28 Orange subsidiaries can access cyan"s security solutions. It is planned that the roll-out for Europe, and subsequently for Africa, will start in the first half of 2019.





About Orange:



Orange is one of the world"s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and 150,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2018, including 92,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 261 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2018, including 201 million mobile customers and 20 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 28 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan "Essentials2020" which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.





Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).



About cyan:



cyan is a leading European provider of intelligent, white labeled IT security solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the area of IT security. cyan"s holding company is based in Munich, Germany. The main business areas of the company are mobile security solutions for the end customers of mobile network operators and fixed line internet service providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), the insurance and financial services sector and government institutions. cyan"s solutions can easily be integrated into the existing infrastructure of business partners and introduced to the market via a revenue share model. In addition, data protection is assured through full integration into the customer"s own network environment.





cyan operates its own research and development center and maintains close links to universities, international research institutes, security, financial and social organizations. This close collaboration ensures the early recognition of trends and technical developments for integration into cyan"s products.





Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com





