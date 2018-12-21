DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting


Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information


21.12.2018 / 13:32


Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 17 December 2018 until and including 20 December
2018, a number of 213,969 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 23 November 2018, Siemens
Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 26 November
2018.

Day of purchaseAggregated volume ofWeighted average price

shares
12/17/2018137,49837.1604
12/18/201827,40236.9872
12/19/201816,87936.9559
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens
Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investorrelations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback in the time period from 26 November 2018 until and
including 20 December 2018 amounts to 881,693 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by an
investment firm that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the
shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 21 December 2018

Siemens Healthineers AG

Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
