21.12.2018 / 13:32





Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 17 December 2018 until and including 20 December

2018, a number of 213,969 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 23 November 2018, Siemens

Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated

Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 26 November

2018.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of

Weighted average price



shares



12/17/2018

137,498

37.1604

12/18/2018

27,402

36.9872

12/19/2018

16,879

36.9559

12/20/2018

32,190

36.8563



























The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens

Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investorrelations).





The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback in the time period from 26 November 2018 until and

including 20 December 2018 amounts to 881,693 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by an

investment firm that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the

shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of

the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 21 December 2018



Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board

