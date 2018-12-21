DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Muich, December 21, 2018



Gigaset AG sets course for 2019

In the context of the latest developments, Gigaset AG is setting the course for a powerful start to the year 2019. Thomas Schuchardt, SVP Controlling Gigaset, will take over the finance department of Gigaset Communications GmbH as of January 1, 2019 as Finance Director. He succeeds Stephan Mathys, who has laid down his mandate as CFO of Gigaset AG on 13.12.2018 for personal reasons.

"In a producing company with such a large product range as Gigaset and so many new projects planned for 2019, economic success also stands and falls with controlling - whether at the project or company level," says CEO Klaus Weßing. "We are in the process of preparing for the launch of a whole range of new products for 2019, and we have deliberately decided to delegate responsibility for the financial department to an operational-level expert until further notice. Thomas Schuchardt during the last two years has proven that he can manage the core business in a far-sighted and cost-conscious manner and at the same time support the management board in the development of the new product areas."

Thomas Schuchardt has been Senior Vice President Controlling at Gigaset since January 1st, 2017. At Gigaset Communications GmbH he accompanied the successful start of numerous new products in the ranges, Phones, Smartphones, Smart Home and Professional.

The 45-year-old has extensive financial experience. Before joining Gigaset, he worked in various major companies such as E.ON, Hochtief and Saint-Gobain in leading positions in the areas of controlling and finance and brings this into his new role.

Outlook 2018 confirmed



Gigaset AG also reaffirms the adjusted 2018 outlook from 26.11.2018, in particular the unchanged outlook at the EBITDA level. Here, a corridor between EUR 20 and 28 million is still expected.

"The fourth quarter has developed well at the moment and the Christmas business is developing promising so far. For us, the year continues sales-wise until 31.12.2018 - we will use every day," says Klaus Weßing. "It is particularly gratifying that growth is emerging in the three strategic fields of smartphones, smart home and professional compared to the previous year 2018."

Product planning 2019 finalized



In the year 2018, Gigaset has increasingly positioned itself in the new areas beyond the phones. The products are becoming increasingly digital. Numerous new products are planned for 2019 - from the home hub to intelligent hands-free solutions to increased activities in the area of ​​digital services.

On April 30th, 2019, Gigaset AG will present its financial figures for the financial year 2018 as part of the annual results press conference.