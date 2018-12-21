DGAP-News: Gigaset AG sets course for 2019: New Finance Director from January 2019 - Outlook 2018 confirmed
2018. december 21., péntek, 16:32
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Press Release
"In a producing company with such a large product range as Gigaset and so many new projects planned for 2019, economic success also stands and falls with controlling - whether at the project or company level," says CEO Klaus Weßing. "We are in the process of preparing for the launch of a whole range of new products for 2019, and we have deliberately decided to delegate responsibility for the financial department to an operational-level expert until further notice. Thomas Schuchardt during the last two years has proven that he can manage the core business in a far-sighted and cost-conscious manner and at the same time support the management board in the development of the new product areas."
Thomas Schuchardt has been Senior Vice President Controlling at Gigaset since January 1st, 2017. At Gigaset Communications GmbH he accompanied the successful start of numerous new products in the ranges, Phones, Smartphones, Smart Home and Professional.
The 45-year-old has extensive financial experience. Before joining Gigaset, he worked in various major companies such as E.ON, Hochtief and Saint-Gobain in leading positions in the areas of controlling and finance and brings this into his new role.
Outlook 2018 confirmed
"The fourth quarter has developed well at the moment and the Christmas business is developing promising so far. For us, the year continues sales-wise until 31.12.2018 - we will use every day," says Klaus Weßing. "It is particularly gratifying that growth is emerging in the three strategic fields of smartphones, smart home and professional compared to the previous year 2018."
Product planning 2019 finalized
On April 30th, 2019, Gigaset AG will present its financial figures for the financial year 2018 as part of the annual results press conference.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5
|80636 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+89 444456 - 866
|Fax:
|+89 444456 - 930
|E-mail:
|info@gigaset.com
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
761745 21.12.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]