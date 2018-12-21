DGAP-News: Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Resolutions of the 2nd Extraordinary General Meeting of 2018





ISIN: CNE1000031C1 (D-share); CNE000000CG9 (A-Share)

Short Name: Qingdao Haier

Announcement of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. on the Resolutions of the 2nd Extraordinary General Meeting of 2018





Important Notice:

- Whether the 2nd Extraordinary General Meeting of 2018 has vetoed resolution: No





I. Convening and Attendance of the Meeting





(I) Date of convening the General Meeting: 21 December 2018





(II) Venue of convening the General Meeting: Room A108, Haier University, Haier Information Park, No.1 Haier Road, Laoshan District, Qingdao City





(III) Information of ordinary shareholders and preferred shareholders of recovery voting rights who attended the meeting and their shareholdings:





1. Number of shareholders attended the meeting in person or authorized proxies

128

of which: Number of holders of A Shares

105

Number of holders of overseas listed shares (D Shares)

23

Total number of Shares with voting rights held by shareholders attended the meeting (Share)

3,572,492,799

of which: Number of shares held by holders of A Shares

3,568,459,150

Number of shares held by holders of overseas listed shares (D Shares)

4,033,649

3. The number of voting shares held by shareholders attended the meeting representing the total voting shares of the Company (%)

56.10

of which: Shares held by holders of A Shares representing the total issued shares of the Company (%)

56.03

Shares held by holders of oversea listed shares representing the total issued shares of the Company (%)

0.06



(III) Whether the voting complied with the Company Law and the Articles of Association of the Company, information of presiding etc.





The meeting was convened by the Board of Directors of the Company, and the method of voting will be a combination of on-site voting and online voting. The convening of the meeting complied with the relevant requirements under the Company Law of the People"s Republic of China (referred to as the "Company Law"), Listing Rules of Shanghai Stock Exchange and Articles of Association of the Company. The General Meeting will be witnessed by Song Yanyan, Zhang Ruoran of King & Wood Mallesons. The on-site meeting will be presided by Mr.Liang Haishan, the chairman of the Board of the Company.





(V) Attendance of directors, supervisors and the secretary of the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting





1. 1 of 9 eligible directors of the Company attended the meeting, Tan Lixia、Zhou hongbo、Liu Haifeng、Peng Jianfeng、Wu Changqi、Dai Deming、Shi Tiantao、Wu Cheng, the director, could not attend the meeting due to engagement;

2. 3 of 3 eligible supervisors of the Company attended the meeting;

3. The secretary of the Board of Directors of the Company, the Financial Controller and the lawyers engaged by the Company attended the general meeting.

II. Consideration and Approval Results of the Resolutions





(I) Resolutions with non-cumulative voting





1. Resolution: The Proposal of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. On Changing the Performance Deadline of the Commitment on Defective Property

Consideration and approval results: Passed

Voting information:

Class of shareholders

Yes

No

Abstain

Number of Votes

Proportion



(%)

Number of Votes

Proportion



(%)

Number of Votes

Proportion



(%)

A Shares

3,567,454,079

99.9718

1,004,371

0.0281

700

0.0000

Overseas Listed Foreign Shares (D Shares)

3,528,899

87.4865

1,300

0.0322

503,450

12.4813

Total

3,570,982,978

99.9577

1,005,671

0.0282

504,150

0.0141



2. Resolution: The Proposal of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. On Amendment of Financial Services Agreement and Connected Transactions

Consideration and approval results: Passed

Voting information:

Class of shareholders

Yes

No

Abstain

Number of Votes

Proportion



(%)

Number of Votes

Proportion



(%)

Number of Votes

Proportion



(%)

A Shares

805,581,648

80.6366

99,853,054

9.9950

93,593,217

9.3684

Overseas Listed Foreign Shares (D Shares)

174,407

4.3238

3,355,792

83.1949

503,450

12.4813

Total

805,756,055

80.3297

103,208,846

10.2894

94,096,667

9.3809



(II) Voting results of shareholders with less than 5% share interest in relation to material items





No.

Resolutions

Class of Shares

Yes

No

Abstain

Number of Votes

Proportion



(%)

Number of Votes

Proportion



(%)

Number of Votes

Proportion



(%)

1

The Proposal of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. On Changing the Performance Deadline of the Commitment on Defective Property

A Shares

998,022,848

99.8994

1,004,371

0.1005

700

0.0001

Overseas Listed Foreign Shares (D Shares)

3,528,899

87.4865

1,300

0.0322

503,450

12.4813

Total

1,001,551,747

99.8495

1,005,671

0.1003

504,150

0.0503

2

The Proposal of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. On Amendment of Financial Services Agreement and Connected Transactions

A Shares

805,581,648

80.6366

99,853,054

9.9950

93,593,217

9.3684

Overseas Listed Foreign Shares (D Shares)

174,407

4.3238

3,355,792

83.1949

503,450

12.4813

Total

805,756,055

80.3297

103,208,846

10.2894

94,096,667

9.3809



Note: Under the circumstances of the shareholders who attended the General Meeting, the Company counted other four shareholders (other than the actual controller, namely Haier Group Corporation and its persons acting in concert, namely Haier Electric Appliances International Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haier Venture & Investment Information Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consultancy Enterprise (Limited Partnership)) as "shareholders with less than 5% share interest"





(III) Details in relation to the voting results of the resolution





1. Abstaining from voting: Since Resolution II is a resolution of connected transaction, the actual controller of the Company, namely Haier Group Corporation and its persons acting in concert, namely Haier Electric Appliances International Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haier Venture & Investment Information Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consultancy Enterprise (Limited Partnership) shall abstain from voting in respect of such resolution, and 2,569,431,231 Shares in aggregate are abstained from voting.

2. Special resolution: None.

3. Separate counting for small and medium investors: Resolution I, II are resolutions to small and medium investors for separate counting, for the results of voting, see "(II) Voting results of shareholders with less than 5% share interest in relation to material items".





III. Testimony of Lawyers





1. Legal advisor of the General Meeting: King & Wood Mallesons

Lawyers: Song Yanyan, Zhang Ruoran

2. Concluding opinions from the lawyers for the testimony:

The convening, holding and the attendance of the General Meeting, qualification of the persons attending the General Meeting and the convenor of the General Meeting complied with the relevant laws and administrative regulations under the Securities Law of the People"s Republic of China, the Company Law, Rules Governing Shareholder" Meeting of Listed Companies as well as the requirements under the Articles of Association of the Company; the procedures of voting at the General Meeting and the voting results are legal and effective.





IV. Contents of Documents Available for Inspection





1. Resultions of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. on the 2nd Extraordinary General Meeting of 2018;

2. The legal opinion of Beijing King & Wood Mallesons in relation to Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. On the 2nd Extraordinary General Meeting of 2018 issued by King & Wood Mallesons.





Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

21 December 2018

（Note: This Report has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.）