Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


21.12.2018 / 18:00



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Schöllmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director at paragon GmbH



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

5299003KK8544RT71R38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005558696


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
17.56 EUR 1756.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
17.5600 EUR 1756.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Artegastraße 1

33129 Delbrück

Germany
Internet: www.paragon.ag





 
47871  21.12.2018 


