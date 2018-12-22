







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





21.12.2018 / 18:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Matthias

Last name(s):

Schöllmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Managing Director at paragon GmbH







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

5299003KK8544RT71R38



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005558696





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

17.60 EUR





3520.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

17.6000 EUR





3520.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-20; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt

MIC:

XETR



