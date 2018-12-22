DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 3rd Interim Reporting





Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information





21.12.2018 / 19:03





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 3rd Interim Reporting



In the time period from 17 December 2018 until and including 21 December

2018, a number of 363,969 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018,

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of

the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated

Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December

2018.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



17/12/2018

47,948

100.07497

18/12/2018

87,818

100.28355

19/12/2018

47,973

100.01287

20/12/2018

89,750

98.06185

21/12/2018

90,480

97.74395



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and

including 21 December 2018 amounts to 1,151,838 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 21 December 2018



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

