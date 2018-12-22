DGAP-NVR: ISRA VISION AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2018. december 21., péntek, 23:00





DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: ISRA VISION AG / Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


ISRA VISION AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


21.12.2018 / 23:00


Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


ISRA VISION AG

Industriestr. 14

64297 Darmstadt

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 18.12.2018

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

21914444














21.12.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ISRA VISION AG

Industriestr. 14

64297 Darmstadt

Deutschland
Internet: www.isravision.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




761127  21.12.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=761127&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum