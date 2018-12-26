DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 2. Interim Report





26.12.2018





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 2. Interim Report



On 10 December 2018, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a

share repurchase program for up to USD 1.0 billion of its ordinary shares.

Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 10

December 2018 through 30 April 2019. Linde plc announced the terms of this

programme on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052.



In the period from 17.12.2018 through 21.12.2018, shares were repurchased

under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:















Trading Date

Aggregated Volume

Weighted Average Price



(shares)

(USD)1

17.12.2018

305.398

157,1375

18.12.2018

296.309

157,2010

19.12.2018

573.561

156,3284

20.12.2018

611.463

154,2380

21.12.2018

235.488

153,7018



























1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.



Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions

(including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde

plc"s website (https://www.lindeplc.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividendinformation

/share-buyback).



Guildford, United Kingdom, 26.12.2018



Linde plc

