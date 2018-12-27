DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG starts European expansion and forecasts more than EUR 138 million in revenues for 2019e
2018. december 27., csütörtök, 06:45
DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Strategic Company Decision
Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, December 27, 2018
FinTech Group starts European expansion and
Guidance 2019: Increase in revenues to more than EUR 138 million (+15% vs. 2018), growth adjusted EBITDA margin of 34% (post growth investments of 27%)
"flatex goes Europe" - European B2C expansion starts 2019
Major B2B and B2C contracts shortly before announcement
Frankfurt/Main - FinTech Group AG (German WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker symbol: FTK.GR) concentrates on the core activities in their B2C business in the coming year 2019. The Executive Board of FinTech Group AG expects an increase in revenues to more than EUR 138 million in 2019. EBITDA margin, adjusted for growth investments of "flatex goes Europe", will be at least 34 per cent. According to the double-digit EUR million growth investments, Management expects an EBITDA margin of 27 per cent at least in 2019.
"Record sales four years in a row - based on the current project pipeline we are confident that 2019 is going to be another record year. Future focus on the EBITDA margin takes into consideration our investments for profitable growth as well as the upside of additional volatility at capital markets - our so called "hidden reserve"," explained Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of FinTech Group AG, the change to the more consistent margin figure as future target ratio.
"The strenghtened investment into the internationalisation of the B2C business opens up new markets and secures our profitable growth in the mid and long term. Excess cash of more than EUR 50 million together with our strong product partners are outstanding prerequisites to succeed with the implementation of our announced flatex internationalisation strategy in 2019," underlined Frank Niehage, CEO of FinTech Group AG, the strategic move. "In addition, we are preparing the announcement of major profitable and long-lasting contracts within our B2B and B2C business."
FinTech Group AG
About FinTech Group AG
Many B2B customers, the state infrastructure and established financial services companies as well as disruptive business ideas benefit from FinTech Group"s white label banking technology and become quickly successful businesses due to the self-developed core banking system (FTG:CBS) that belongs to the most modern and most modular systems in the market - the standard platform for private and specialist banks. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitisation, FinTech Group is ideally positioned for further growth and well on its way to becoming Europe"s leading provider of financial technology.
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FinTech Group AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|60327 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 041
|E-mail:
|ir@fintechgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.fintechgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
761971 27.12.2018
