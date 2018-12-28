







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





27.12.2018 / 18:18







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

SN Assets GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Schneider-Neureither

Position:

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE





b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007203705





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

16.00 EUR





61808.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





2704.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





12208.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





3280.00 EUR



15.88 EUR





3779.44 EUR



15.90 EUR





1431.00 EUR



15.96 EUR





14364.00 EUR



15.98 EUR





1054.68 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

15.99 EUR





100629.12 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-21; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



