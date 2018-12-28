The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on December 25, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 20 December 2018



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

726.395,00

726.395,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

329.986,00

329.986,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.677,00

2.677,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Physical Delivery

Option

6.900.943,00

6.900.943,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

55.522,00

55.522,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

1.614.688,00

1.614.688,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Convertible bond

1.163.371,00

1.163.371,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

20.816,00

20.816,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Warrant

45.000,00

45.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In Cash

Swap

45.000,00

45.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Swap

22.500,00

22.500,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In Cash

Warrant

22.000,00

22.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Ordinary share

577.191,00

577.191,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

113.368,00

113.368,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

5,04 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,71 %

4,33 %

Voting rights

5,04 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,71 %

4,33 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares



3.233.115,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

2.738.437,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC





Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly

Indirectly

Capital interest

0,00 %

2,59 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=67191