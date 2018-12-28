DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





Evotec AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





28.12.2018 / 13:40





Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Evotec AG



Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7



22419 Hamburg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

28.12.2018



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

149.062.794







