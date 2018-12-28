DGAP-Adhoc: SLEEPZ AG: Capital increase from authorized capital placed in full
2018. december 28., péntek, 15:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLEEPZ AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse
SLEEPZ AG: Capital increase from authorized capital placed in full
After registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the company will thus receive liquid funds of EUR 892,181.00, which will be used to strengthen the company"s equity base and liquidity in the short term.
Notifying person
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLEEPZ AG
|Schlüterstraße 38
|10629 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 20 305-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 305-555
|E-mail:
|ir@sleepz.com
|Internet:
|www.sleepz.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E3772, DE000A2E4L59
|WKN:
|A2E377, A2E4L5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
762439 28-Dec-2018 CET/CEST
