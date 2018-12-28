DGAP-Adhoc: SLEEPZ AG: Capital increase from authorized capital placed in full

SLEEPZ AG: Capital increase from authorized capital placed in full


28-Dec-2018 / 15:15 CET/CEST


Berlin, 28.12.2018 - The private placement of the new shares from the capital increase of SLEEPZ AG (ISIN DE000A2E3772) from the authorized capital, as it was resolved on 21.12.2018, was completed today. All 892,181 new shares were subscribed.



After registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the company will thus receive liquid funds of EUR 892,181.00, which will be used to strengthen the company"s equity base and liquidity in the short term.



Notifying person

Alexander von Tschirnhaus, Management Board, Tel: +49-30-203050, avt@sleepz.com










