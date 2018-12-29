DGAP-NVR: zooplus AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
2018. december 28., péntek, 18:00
DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: zooplus AG / Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme
3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|zooplus AG
|Sonnenstraße 15
|80331 München
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.zooplus.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
760723 28.12.2018
