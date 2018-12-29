







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

SN Assets GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Schneider-Neureither

Position:

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE





b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007203705





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

16.00 EUR





13584.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





1904.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





39968.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





24544.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





4800.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





54496.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





21296.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





3568.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





1936.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





1648.00 EUR



16.00 EUR





17360.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

16.00 EUR





185104.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-27; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



