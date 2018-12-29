DGAP-DD: NANOGATE SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.12.2018 / 15:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Klaus Günter
Last name(s): Vennemann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NANOGATE SE


b) LEI

529900MAEE0JC114QU25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
23.85 EUR 47700.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
23.85 EUR 47700.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: NANOGATE SE

Zum Schacht 3

66287 Göttelborn

Germany
Internet: www.nanogate.de





 
