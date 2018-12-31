DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom officially commissioned to collect German passenger vehicle toll
2018. december 30., vasárnap, 18:25
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Joint Venture
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Munich/Vienna/Berlin, 30 December 2018. The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as the responsible contracting authority today officially commissioned a consortium consisting of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA and Kapsch TrafficCom AG with the collection of the German passenger vehicle toll ("Pkw-Maut"). After none of the unsuccessful bidders had made use of their legal protection rights under public procurement law, the client and contractor today sealed their cooperation by notarisation.
CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom had taken part in the EU-wide tender for this project as a bidding consortium. The operating company is to be a joint venture in which each company will hold an equal, 50-percent stake, and which both companies expect to consolidate at equity.
The contract between the Federal Republic of Germany and the operating company has a base term of twelve years starting with the first collection of the infrastructure charge. For the operating company (i.e. the joint venture), the total contract volume throughout the minimum term of the contract amounts to almost two billion euros including VAT. The principal can extend the contract once for three years, or three times by one year (hence, up to a total term of 15 years).
