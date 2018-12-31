DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





PNE AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





31.12.2018 / 09:00





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



PNE AG



Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4



27472 Cuxhaven



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

31.12.2018



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

76557803







