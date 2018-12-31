DGAP-NVR: Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement


Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


31.12.2018 / 11:55


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Infineon Technologies AG

Am Campeon 1-15

85579 Neubiberg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

1137161594














Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG

Am Campeon 1-15

85579 Neubiberg

Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com





 
