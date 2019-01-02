DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
2019. január 02., szerda, 14:49
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 21 December 2018 until and including 28 December
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by an
Munich, 2 January 2019
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Henkestr. 127
|91052 Erlangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
762951 02.01.2019
