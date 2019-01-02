

Vienna, 2 January 2019.



Based on the results of Q1 through Q3 and projections until year-end PeWeTe AG expects total revenues of EUR 293.4 mln. This represents a reduction of revenue as compared to the last projection around 312.5 mln made on 21 August 2018 by 6.1%. The development is due to the postponement and delay of orders from our Russian customers, lower proppant prices in the second half of 2018 and to a sensitive weakened of average exchange rate of EUR/RUB in H2 2018 versus the same indicator in Q1-Q2 2018 by 5.7%. The EBITDA 2018 is anticipated at about EUR 62 mln. which corresponds to the margin of 21.2%.



