02-Jan-2019


Vienna, 2 January 2019.

Based on the results of Q1 through Q3 and projections until year-end PeWeTe AG expects total revenues of EUR 293.4 mln. This represents a reduction of revenue as compared to the last projection around 312.5 mln made on 21 August 2018 by 6.1%. The development is due to the postponement and delay of orders from our Russian customers, lower proppant prices in the second half of 2018 and to a sensitive weakened of average exchange rate of EUR/RUB in H2 2018 versus the same indicator in Q1-Q2 2018 by 5.7%. The EBITDA 2018 is anticipated at about EUR 62 mln. which corresponds to the margin of 21.2%.



Contact:

Martin Wende (Grayling Austria GmbH)

IR contact

T: +43 1 524 4300 65 | M: +43 664 605 08 806
martin.wende@grayling.com










Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG

Kärntner Ring 11-13

1010 Wien

Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20 - 0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20 - 20
E-mail: ir@pewete.com
Internet: www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
WKN: A0JKWU
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
