DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RENK AG
RENK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.01.2019 / 16:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|RENK AG
|Street:
|Gögginger Str. 73
|Postal code:
|86159
|City:
|Augsburg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900HM39FWFTL7XN26
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Wolfgang Porsche
Date of birth: 10 May 1943
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche
Date of birth: 21 March 1974
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder
Date of birth: 11 Feb 1978
|Natural person (first name, surname): Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche
Date of birth: 14 Apr 1993
|Natural person (first name, surname): Felix Alexander Porsche
Date of birth: 15 Feb 1996
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Geraldine Porsche
Date of birth: 22 Jul 1980
|Natural person (first name, surname): Diana Porsche
Date of birth: 03 March 1996
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|76.00 %
|76.00 %
|76.00 %
|7000000
|Previous notification
|76.00 %
|0 %
|76.00 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007850000
|0
|5320000
|0 %
|76.00 %
|Total
|5320000
|76.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Futures contract
|31.12.2018
|n/a
|5320000
|76.00 %
|
|
|Total
|5320000
|76.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|
|Total
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche, Dr. Geraldine Porsche, Diana Porsche
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Privatstiftung
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Holding GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
| %
| %
| %
|VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
| %
| %
| %
|Volkswagen Klassik GmbH
| %
|76.00 %
|76.00 %
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche
| %
| %
| %
|Familie WP Holding GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Dr. Wolfgang Porsche Holding GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
| %
| %
| %
|VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
| %
| %
| %
|Volkswagen Klassik GmbH
| %
|76.00 %
|76.00 %
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche, Dr. Geraldine Porsche, Diana Porsche
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Privatstiftung
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Holding GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
| %
| %
| %
|VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
| %
| %
| %
|TRATON AG
| %
| %
| %
|MAN SE
|76.00 %
| %
|76.00 %
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche
| %
| %
| %
|Familie WP Holding GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Dr. Wolfgang Porsche Holding GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
| %
| %
| %
|VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
| %
| %
| %
|TRATON AG
| %
| %
| %
|MAN SE
|76.00 %
| %
|76.00 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|The 76 percent share (5,320,000 ordinary shares) in the Renk Aktiengsellschaft will be transferred from MAN SE to Volkswagen Klassik GmbH due to a group-internal restructuring. The purchase contract on the purchase of the share was closed December 20, 2018, and stipulates, that the shares are passed from MAN SE to Volkswagen Klassik GmbH as of December 31, 2018, 12 p.m. The voting rights based on the shares and the instruments are identical.
Date
02.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de