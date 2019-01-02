DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.01.2019 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on December 29, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 21 December 2018
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Ordinary share
|729.100,00
|729.100,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|326.557,00
|326.557,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|2.677,00
|2.677,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.
|Physical Delivery
|Option
|6.900.943,00
|6.900.943,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|61.186,00
|61.186,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Swap
|1.600.505,00
|1.600.505,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In Cash
|Convertible bond
|1.038.897,00
|1.038.897,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Contract for difference
|26.816,00
|26.816,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In Cash
|Warrant
|45.000,00
|45.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
|In Cash
|Swap
|45.000,00
|45.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In Cash
|Swap
|20.000,00
|20.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
|In Cash
|Warrant
|20.000,00
|20.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In Cash
|Ordinary share
|472.308,00
|472.308,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|4,89 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,66 %
|4,23 %
|Voting rights
|4,89 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,66 %
|4,23 %
Distribution in numbers (short)
|Number of shares
|
|0
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|0
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Distribution in percentages (short)
|Type
|Directly
|Indirectly
|Capital interest
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=67209
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on December 29, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 16 November 2018
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Ordinary share
|855.622,00
|855.613,44
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|434.362,00
|434.357,66
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|2.677,00
|2.676,97
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|139.102,00
|139.100,61
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|60.771,00
|60.770,39
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Swap
|1.975.522,00
|1.975.522,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In Cash
|Contract for difference
|3.496,00
|3.496,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In Cash
|Option
|6.900.943,00
|6.900.943,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Convertible bond
|365.194,00
|365.194,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Warrant
|22.000,00
|22.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In Cash
|Swap
|30.000,00
|30.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In Cash
|Warrant
|30.000,00
|30.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH
|In Cash
|Swap
|22.500,00
|22.500,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH
|In Cash
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|4,70 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,62 %
|4,08 %
|Voting rights
|4,70 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,62 %
|4,08 %
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=67208
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on December 29, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 7 November 2018
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Ordinary share
|821.480,00
|821.471,79
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|411.354,00
|411.349,89
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|2.677,00
|2.676,97
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|109.883,00
|109.881,90
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|221.342,00
|221.339,79
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Swap
|2.620.636,00
|2.620.636,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In Cash
|Contract for difference
|2.294,00
|2.294,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In Cash
|Option
|6.900.943,00
|6.900.943,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Convertible bond
|800.851,00
|800.851,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Warrant
|22.000,00
|22.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In Cash
|Swap
|30.000,00
|30.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In Cash
|Warrant
|30.000,00
|30.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH
|In Cash
|Swap
|22.500,00
|22.500,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH
|In Cash
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|5,20 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,58 %
|4,61 %
|Voting rights
|5,20 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,58 %
|4,61 %
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=67207
