The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on December 29, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 21 December 2018



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

729.100,00

729.100,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

326.557,00

326.557,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.677,00

2.677,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Physical Delivery

Option

6.900.943,00

6.900.943,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

61.186,00

61.186,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

1.600.505,00

1.600.505,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Convertible bond

1.038.897,00

1.038.897,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

26.816,00

26.816,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Warrant

45.000,00

45.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In Cash

Swap

45.000,00

45.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Swap

20.000,00

20.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In Cash

Warrant

20.000,00

20.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Ordinary share

472.308,00

472.308,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

4,89 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,66 %

4,23 %

Voting rights

4,89 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,66 %

4,23 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares



0

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC





Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly

Indirectly

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=67209

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on December 29, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 16 November 2018



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

855.622,00

855.613,44

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

434.362,00

434.357,66

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.677,00

2.676,97

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

139.102,00

139.100,61

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

60.771,00

60.770,39

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

1.975.522,00

1.975.522,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Contract for difference

3.496,00

3.496,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Option

6.900.943,00

6.900.943,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

365.194,00

365.194,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Warrant

22.000,00

22.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Swap

30.000,00

30.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Warrant

30.000,00

30.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH

In Cash

Swap

22.500,00

22.500,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH

In Cash





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

4,70 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,62 %

4,08 %

Voting rights

4,70 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,62 %

4,08 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=67208

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on December 29, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 7 November 2018



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

821.480,00

821.471,79

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

411.354,00

411.349,89

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.677,00

2.676,97

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

109.883,00

109.881,90

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

221.342,00

221.339,79

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

2.620.636,00

2.620.636,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Contract for difference

2.294,00

2.294,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Option

6.900.943,00

6.900.943,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

800.851,00

800.851,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Warrant

22.000,00

22.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Swap

30.000,00

30.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Warrant

30.000,00

30.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH

In Cash

Swap

22.500,00

22.500,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH

In Cash





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

5,20 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,58 %

4,61 %

Voting rights

5,20 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,58 %

4,61 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=67207