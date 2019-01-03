DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Change in the Supervisory Board of Vapiano SE



Cologne, January 2, 2019 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vapiano SE, Dr. Thomas Tochtermann, today resigned from office as of January 31, 2019 for personal reasons. He has been a member of the Supervisory Board since January 2016. Vapiano intends to fill the vacant seat on the Supervisory Board no later than the upcoming Supervisory Board elections at the next Annual General Meeting in June 2019.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board regret the resignation and thank Dr. Thomas Tochtermann for his extraordinary commitment.







