02-Jan-2019 / 20:33 CET/CEST


Cologne, January 2, 2019 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vapiano SE, Dr. Thomas Tochtermann, today resigned from office as of January 31, 2019 for personal reasons. He has been a member of the Supervisory Board since January 2016. Vapiano intends to fill the vacant seat on the Supervisory Board no later than the upcoming Supervisory Board elections at the next Annual General Meeting in June 2019.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board regret the resignation and thank Dr. Thomas Tochtermann for his extraordinary commitment.

 



Investor Relations contact:



Dafne Sanac

Mobil: +49 151 6283 2511

Telefon: +49 221 67001 303

E-Mail: d.sanac@vapiano.eu




Financial and business press:



Dariusch Manssuri, IR.on AG

Mobil: +49 173 566 2776

Telefon: +49 221 9140 975

E-Mail: dariusch.manssuri@ir-on.com



 










Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE

Im Zollhafen 2-4

50678 Cologne

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 221 67001-0
Fax: +49 (0) 221 67001-205
E-mail: info@vapiano.eu
Internet: www.vapiano.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9
WKN: A0WMNK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
