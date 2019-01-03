DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE AG: Dismissal of Mr. Ralf Kind as member of the Executive Board
2019. január 03., csütörtök, 13:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
DEMIRE AG: Dismissal of Mr. Ralf Kind as member of the Executive Board
Langen, Germany, 03 January 2019 - The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG today dismissed Mr. Ralf Kind as member of the Executive Board of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Ingo Hartlief, Chairman of the Executive Board, will temporarily assume the previous responsibilities of Mr. Ralf Kind. The position of a member of the Executive Board for finance shall be appointed as quickly as possible.
The dismissal of Mr. Kind is in no way connected with the performance or strategic positioning of the Company. The increased forecast for rental income of around EUR 74 million and for FFO I (after taxes, before minorities) of around EUR 23-24 million for the 2018 financial year remains unchanged.
Contact:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telephone: +49 (0)6103 3724944
E-Mail: schlinkmann@demire.ag
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
763185 03-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
