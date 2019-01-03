DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





DEMIRE AG: Dismissal of Mr. Ralf Kind as member of the Executive Board





03-Jan-2019 / 13:16 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







DEMIRE AG: Dismissal of Mr. Ralf Kind as member of the Executive Board



Langen, Germany, 03 January 2019 - The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG today dismissed Mr. Ralf Kind as member of the Executive Board of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Ingo Hartlief, Chairman of the Executive Board, will temporarily assume the previous responsibilities of Mr. Ralf Kind. The position of a member of the Executive Board for finance shall be appointed as quickly as possible.





The dismissal of Mr. Kind is in no way connected with the performance or strategic positioning of the Company. The increased forecast for rental income of around EUR 74 million and for FFO I (after taxes, before minorities) of around EUR 23-24 million for the 2018 financial year remains unchanged.





Contact:



Peer Schlinkmann



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



Telephone: +49 (0)6103 3724944



E-Mail: schlinkmann@demire.ag





