DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





03.01.2019 / 14:24





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2019

German: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html

English: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2019

German: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html

English: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019

German: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html

English: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html

