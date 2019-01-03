DGAP-AFR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


03.01.2019 / 14:24


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2019
German: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html
English: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2019
German: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html
English: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019
German: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html
English: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html














Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE

Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2

86647 Buttenwiesen

Germany
Internet: www.surteco-group.com





 
