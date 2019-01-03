DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





03.01.2019





SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2019

German: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html

English: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2019

German: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html

English: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html

